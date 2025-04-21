South Fulton officer killed in head-on crash will be laid to rest today

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Family and friends will say their goodbyes to a South Fulton police officer who died in a head-on crash last week.

The funeral service for Capt. Helio Garcia will take place Monday at the World Changers Church on Burdett Road at 1 p.m. in South Fulton.

There will also be a processional before the service.

The route will start on Main Street in Cherokee County and turn right on Hwy 92 toward Interstate 575 southbound.

From there, the procession will move onto Interstate 75 and then the connector.

The procession will exit I-75/I-85 at Old National Highway and continue to the Burdett Road where the service will be held.

