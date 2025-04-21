2 shot at busy Marietta intersection, suspect on the run

MARIETTA, Ga. — Police in Marietta are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting that left two people injured.

Around 1:24 p.m. on Monday, Marietta officers were called to reports of a person shot on Roosevelt Circle.

Authorities said while officers were rendering aid to the first victim, officers received a second call regarding another victim with a gunshot wound.

Police said the shooting occurred around the intersection of North Marietta Parkway and Allgood Road, near Elizabeth Porter Park.

One victim was taken to Wellstar Kennestone and the other was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Atlanta. MPD said the victims’ injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

The victims’ ages and identities were not released.

Police said the suspect appears to be on foot. Officers are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call MPD.

