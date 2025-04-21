22-year-old Cobb man charged with DUI after train hit abandoned car

MARIETTA, Ga. — A car abandoned on railroad tracks led to the arrest of a Marietta man.

On Monday, around 3:45 a.m., Marietta police were called to the railroad crossing near South Marietta Parkway.

CSX called dispatch to report their train had hit an abandoned black Honda Civic on the tracks near Waverly Way and Powder Springs Street.

Officials said the train hit and pushed the car, but it did not leave the tracks.

According to Marietta police, the driver, Miguel Villasenor, 22, of Marietta, was found walking a few blocks away near Whitlock and Wright Street.

After an investigation, Villasenor was arrested and charged with illegal stop/stand/park and DUI (any combination of alcohol/ drugs/ less safe).

He was taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

The railway was reopened within an hour of the incident.

