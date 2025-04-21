North Georgia won’t see a sunrise at or after 7 a.m. until middle of August

ATLANTA — If you’re an early riser, you got to see the sunrise a little bit earlier too on Monday.

Today’s sunrise was officially at 6:59 a.m. The next time the sun rises at or after 7am won’t be until August 16.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

As we get deeper into spring and summer, the amount of daylight is getting longer.

Today, we have 13 hours and 14 minutes of daylight.

On the first day of summer, we’ll see the greatest amount of daylight we see all year long at just under 14 hours and 24 minutes.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking temperatures that will feel more like June in the days ahead.

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

©2025 Cox Media Group