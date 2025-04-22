Insurance Commissioner’s office has recovered more than $100 million for Georgians

ATLANTA — Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King says his office has recovered more than $100 million for consumers from insurance companies since 2019.

“File a complaint, we will investigate it. If they’ve broken the rules, we will hold them accountable,” King told Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray.

Jorge Diez filed a complaint with King’s office after a tree crashed through the roof of his Buckhead home in February.

His insurance company initially refused to pay for temporary housing for Diez, his wife, and their 2-year-old daughter.

He told Gray that it the changed after staff from the Insurance Commissioner’s office stepped in.

“It was like magic. It was like clockwork. What the insurance company should have been doing from the very beginning, they finally decided to do after they got a phone call,” Diez said.

King said his office receives between 10,000 and 11,000 complaints each year.

Now he is asking the General Assembly to give him the power to issue tougher fines to insurance companies that do not cooperate.

Under current law, fines are capped at just $5,000 per violation. King thinks they should be higher.

“$5,000 per offense for an insurance company is a drop in the bucket. I think it is woefully inadequate,” King said.it

