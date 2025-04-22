Marjorie Taylor Greene says, ‘Evil is being defeated by the hand of God,’ hours after Pope’s passing

ATLANTA — Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene relayed a stark message on social media just hours after it was announced Monday that Pope Francis had died at age 88.

His death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell in a statement which read, “At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church.″

In a post on X, Greene wrote, “Today, there were major shifts in global leaderships. Evil is being defeated by the hand of God.”

Today there were major shifts in global leaderships.



Evil is being defeated by the hand of God. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 21, 2025

While it remains unclear if the post was specifically targeting Pope Francis, Greene has been a longtime critic of the Catholic church after leaving the religion years ago, People Magazine reported.

Greene was born a Catholic but left to become an evangelical Protestant. In a lengthy post on X in April 2022, Greene said she left Catholicism when she became a mother.

“I realized that I could not trust the Church leadership to protect my children from pedophiles, and that they harbored monsters even in their own ranks,” Greene wrote at the time.

RELATED STORIES:

She also criticized Catholic leadership in the United States for providing aid to undocumented immigrants.

“The bishops are also busy destroying our nation using taxpayer money to advocate for the illegal invasion across our borders,” she wrote. “They dare to dress up Democrat vandalism and lawlessness as somehow ‘religious,’ which perhaps explains their distaste for me.”

The Pope became a divisive figure when it comes to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, which Greene is a staunch supporter of.

Pope Francis said Trump’s plan to build a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico was “not Christian.”

That still didn’t stop Pope Francis from inviting Trump to the Vatican in 2017. On Monday, Trump said that he and First Lady Melania Trump would be attending the Pope’s funeral.

©2025 Cox Media Group