LGBTQ and women’s reproductive rights groups react to death of Pope Francis

ATLANTA — Many in the LGBTQ and women’s reproductive rights communities said they feel they lost an advocate when Pope Francis died Friday morning.

“It’s sad to see someone pass. I think he had a big influence on a lot of people,” Richard Ramey, an LGBTQ advocate, told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

Ramey said he once lived in Argentina and heard Pope Francis speak at a church service.

He said he admired the Pope’s compassion towards the LGBTQ community.

“We need any type of love and support we can get, and I think people really appreciated that from him,” Ramey said.

Pope Francis was also known as a champion for women’s reproductive rights.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We want to be able to elevate clergy members and faith leaders across the world who are connected to their communities and understand the things their communities are going through,” said Kwajelyn Jackson, the executive director of the feminist women’s health center in Northeast Atlanta.

As for the next Pope, the advocates told Washington they hope that person learns from the life Pope Francis lived and the love he showed to all people.

“Knowing that all your constituents are children of God and that they should have the best, have a healthy and long life,” Jackson said.

“I think he really left a message for the religious community and that is to love one another and care for one another,” Ramey said.

©2025 Cox Media Group