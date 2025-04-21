Atlanta Catholics react to Pope Francis’ death

ATLANTA — Across metro Atlanta, Catholics are honoring the pope’s life and legacy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach spoke with people from the Cathedral of Christ the King in Buckhead.

Waking to hear Pope Francis was dead, more than two dozen parishioners filled the pews of the cathedral to pray early Monday.

Rocio Zamarron came in thanksgiving and celebration, feeling she needed to be here to remember the holy father as being inclusive and welcoming to all.

“Clear to remind us that in the church there’s a place for everyone, and everyone’s welcome and included,” she said.

Todd West also feels a personal loss, after he says he became a Catholic partially because of Pope Francis.

“He inspired me with his message, his openness toward my family,” he said. “I’m the only Catholic in my family.”

There were also prayers for his eventual successor as the next pope and the process to come.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group