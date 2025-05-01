Griffin couple accused of trying to starve 10-year-old to death takes plea deal

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A Griffin couple who were standing trial after being accused of trying to starve a child to death have pleaded guilty.

Tyler and Krista Schindley pleaded guilty to all of the charges against them, including cruelty to children, false imprisonment and more.

The details of their plea deal have not been released.

The couple is scheduled to be sentenced at 1 p.m. Get the latest updates on WSBTV.com.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered their opening statements in court on Wednesday.

Authorities say the child weighed just 36 pounds when he was found wandering the neighborhood.

The prosecutor said during opening statements that both Tyler and Krista Schindley had children when they married, but wanted more, so they adopted five siblings. They argued that the couple didn’t want the then-10-year-old, but only took him because he was the older brother of two sets of twins they did want.

“You’re going to hear about the cruel and malicious things done to him because they didn’t want him. He was difficult, couldn’t control him no matter how hard they tried,” the prosecutor argued.

Defense attorneys say Krista Schindley expressed those concerns, but was repeatedly ignored.

