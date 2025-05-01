The seasonal burn ban is now in effect. Here’s what that means for you

ATLANTA — The seasonal burn ban has now started. The burn ban goes into effect each year on May 1 and continues through the end of September.

“It includes metro Atlanta and most of North Georgia, and a couple of counties near Augusta,” Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

Nitz said the annual burn ban is not because of any wildfire risk, but because we are moving into the hotter days of the year, and it has more to do with concerns over air quality.

“The pollutants from burning, and from car exhaust and things like that, interact with the heat and sunlight to produce ground-level ozone,” Nitz said.

That pollutant is dangerous to your lungs.

Burning yard debris is prohibited under the ban. Doing things like having a campfire or cooking on the grill are all good.

