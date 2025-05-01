Prom dress honors fallen classmate, Rockdale County teen killed on senior skip day

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — What was supposed to be a night of celebration became a bittersweet tribute for one Rockdale County high school senior, who honored her late prom date in a powerful, viral way.

Reya Harrison, a senior at Salem High School, wore a custom-made prom dress by her uncle, Kyle Robertson, in memory of Justin Etienne, her friend and would-be date, who was shot and killed March 19 during a senior skip day at Denny Dobbs Park in Newton County.

“I walked outside and saw Justin hiding on the other side of the car, his hair poking out,” Harrison recalled, referencing the moment he asked her to prom.

Etienne was killed just weeks after that “promposal.” The tragedy left Harrison heartbroken and initially reluctant to attend prom at all.

“I was dreading it,” she said. “I was very broken. Justin was the kindest person.”

But with encouragement from her family, Harrison decided to honor Etienne’s memory in a unique and emotional way — by wearing a custom dress dedicated to him.

The gown featured meaningful details: Etienne’s name was painted on Harrison’s nails, the lyrics from the promposal song, ‘Heaven is a Place on Earth’ by Mariah the Scientist, adorned her dress straps, and most strikingly, a portrait of Etienne in his matching rose gold tuxedo was printed on the gown’s waist.

“When I saw it, I broke down crying,” Harrison said. “I was so thankful to be able to do this for Justin, to show everyone how important he was.”

A video of the moment Etienne’s mother, Tierra Neil, delivered Harrison’s corsage in her son’s place has since gone viral as well. “I knew he would want her to enjoy her prom despite the circumstances,” Neil said. “That’s how good of a kid my son was.”

Neil is now working to ensure her son’s death is not forgotten. She recently launched an organization called Justice for Justin, aimed at addressing youth gun violence.

“It was founded on hurt but built on hope,” Neil said. “Hope that one day this senseless violence can stop, and parents like me won’t have to bury their children.”

Etienne will be honored by Salem High School during its graduation ceremony on May 21, Neil confirmed.

