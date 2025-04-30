Suspects found guilty in trial for man killed walking on Atlanta BeltLine

ATLANTA — Two men accused of killing a man walking along the Atlanta BeltLine have been found guilty.

Brandon Williams was found guilty on all charges, including malice murder, for the death of Tom Arnold.

Demetrice Ross was found guilty on nearly all counts, but was convicted of malice murder.

Both men have been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes was in the Fulton County courtroom on Wednesday as the verdict was read.

After the verdict was read, Arnold’s brother-in-law addressed the court to deliver a victim impact statement, saying despite the convictions, there is no real justice for Arnold.

Family members of the Williams and Ross also addressed the court.

