Jury seated in trial of men accused of killing man walking home near the Atlanta BeltLine

ATLANTA — Opening statements are expected to begin Thursday morning in the trial of two men accused of murdering an Atlanta man near the Atlanta BeltLine in 2022.

Tom Arnold, 60, was found shot to death on Feb. 26, 2022, in the area of Elizabeth Street and Bernina Avenue.

At the time, police told Channel 2 Action News that he was killed while walking home from Inman Park following a night out with friends.

After his death, police released surveillance video that showed three men near the area where Arnold was found just moments before the shooting. Investigators identified the two of them as Brandon Williams and Demetrice Ross.

A Fulton County grand jury indicted both men on murder and attempted robbery charges. Police have never publicly identified the third man in the video.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to APD, but as of Wednesday afternoon, has not heard back.

On Wednesday, Williams and Ross watched as their lawyers and prosecutors picked the jury.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden was in the courtroom and reported that Arnold’s sister and niece were in attendance to watch jury selection. The defendants also had family in the courtroom.

Arnold’s friends and family remembered him as a “kind” and “caring” and “knowledgeable” man who had a passion for the outdoors. In his obituary posted online, his family wrote about his love for dogs.

“Tom’s legendary love of dogs earned him the nickname ‘The Dog Whisperer,’” according to the obituary. “He especially loved his (and all) Labrador, Flat-Coated & Golden Retrievers, but when Tom didn’t have a dog of his own, he gave generously of his time boarding and training friends and neighbors’ dogs.”

Arnold also volunteered with Trees Atlanta, a local nonprofit that works to protect and improve Atlanta’s urban forest by planting, conserving and educating.

