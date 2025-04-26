Witness testifies defendant in Atlanta murder trial confessed to him

ATLANTA — A key witness in the murder trial of a man killed near the Beltline in Atlanta says one of the defendants confessed to doing it and he says a recording of that conversation proves it.

A witness testified in court on Friday and said he almost died several times just trying to make it to the courthouse to testify.

The jury heard a recording from his phone with one of the defendants, Brandon Williams, saying in slang terms that he killed someone on the Beltline.

The witness said he described how he did it and said why he shot the victim in the head.

“Did Brandon tell you anything about leaving witnesses?” the witness was asked on the stand.

“Yes,” he replied. “What did he say?” he was asked.

“Can’t leave no witnesses because, no face, no case,” he replied.

The witness also said that Demetrice Ross is not guilty and kept pointing to Williams as the sole person responsible for the murder.

At one point during a recess, the two defendants started arguing about something and it got so heated that court offices had to intervene.

Tom Arnold, 60, was found shot to death on Feb. 26, 2022, in the area of Elizabeth Street and Bernina Avenue.

At the time, police told Channel 2 Action News that he was killed while walking home from Inman Park following a night out with friends.

The trial will continue on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group