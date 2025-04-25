‘We need to apprehend him’: $10K reward offered for Family Dollar ‘security guard’ who killed man

EAST POINT, Ga. — She’s expected to deliver twins any day now. And she is sad her husband won’t be there to greet them.

That’s because police say Scott Melton was killed, and the shooter is on the run.

Melton’s wife spoke to Channel 2’s Tom Jones about a reward that is now up to $10,000 for the arrest of Justin Hodges.

Alize Forshee-Melton said she hopes it motivates someone so she and her unborn twins can get justice.

“I have two on the way. A boy and a girl,” Forshee-Melton said.

She said her husband was very excited about his twins, who are on the way.

“He would want to touch my stomach every time, and just connect with them,” she said.

Forshee-Melton is about to deliver those twins any day now. But her husband won’t be there.

“I still to this day wish it was a dream,” she said.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Christmas Eve last year, her husband, Scott, went to the Family Dollar at Delowe and Headland.

East Point police say he and Hodges got into some type of disagreement. Hodges was working security.

“He didn’t formally work for the store; his girlfriend did. So, he kind of worked for her underneath the table security,” East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan said.

Hodges’ girlfriend was the store manager. Police say Hodges shot and killed Melton.

“It was captured on videotape,” Buchanan said.

Hodges now faces murder and aggravated assault charges. But police can’t find him.

“He’s a dangerous individual, and we need to apprehend him,” Buchanan said.

“I broke down. I couldn’t believe it. I’m like no. This is not true,” Forshee-Melton said.

She looked at a flyer with Hodges’ picture and showed a $10,000 reward for his arrest.

“Sometimes I don’t want to see his face. It’s disgusting. I’m just like, how could he?” Forshee-Melton said.

It would comfort her to see Hodges behind bars.

“I will be able to tell my kids that justice was served for their dad,” Forshee-Melton said.

Police are asking anyone who knows where Justin Hodges is to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

©2025 Cox Media Group