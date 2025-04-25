Fired Cobb County high school basketball coaches get their jobs back

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of popular basketball coaches at Campbell High School in Cobb County have gotten their jobs back.

Previously, boys basketball coach James Gwyn and girls basketball coach Randy McClure were denied new teaching contracts for the upcoming school year without any reason given by the school.

But after an investigation, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale recommended both men be rehired and offered new contracts.

“Both coaches accepted and signed their contracts,” Ragsdale said on Thursday night.

More than 4,000 people signed a petition calling for the coaches, who the school’s gymnasium is named after, to be reinstated.

“Very excited, thankful, most of all, grateful to God,” McClure said.

“I was surprised but I was very pleased and overwhelmed by it, nothing we really expected,” Gwyn said.

Between them, Gwyn and McClure have a combined seven decades of experience at Campbell High School.

The coaches say they plan to start reaching out to players and parents on Friday to start scheduling offseason workouts and practices.

“Now we’re going to do what we want to do, work with kids,” Gwyn said.

