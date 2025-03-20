Community to rally for fired basketball coaches at tonight’s Cobb school board meeting

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Supporters for two fired Campbell High School basketball coaches are encouraging the community to speak at Thursday night’s school board meeting.

Coach Randy McClure and Coach James Gwyn have decades of teaching and coaching experience at Campbell High School. Last week, the school informed the coaches would not be brought back next year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Cobb County School Board is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. People who are behind the coaches want to pack the meeting.

“Wear your Campbell blue to stand in solidarity with Coach McClure and Coach Gwyn. Let’s show up in numbers to oppose their terminations and insist on action from the Cobb County School Board,” the group says.

As of Thursday, the petition has nearly 3,500 signatures.

The Cobb County School District shared a statement that confirmed they are looking into the situation.

“The District could not be prouder of Coach Gwyn and Coach McClure and all they have accomplished over their 30+ year careers. They have built one of the best basketball programs in the state and, more importantly, shaped generations of student-athletes into leaders. Their impact extends far beyond the court, leaving a lasting legacy in our school and community.

While we are actively investigating, right now, our focus is on celebrating the incredible careers of Coach Gwyn and Coach McClure. We could not be more excited about the program’s future—but right now is about honoring two of the best coaches in Georgia high school sports history.”

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group