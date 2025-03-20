Atlanta man captured by Taliban is released after more than 2 years

ATLANTA — George Glezmann, the Atlanta man wrongfully detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan for more than two years, has been freed and is on his way back to the United States, Channel 2 Action News learned Thursday.

Family attorney Dennis Fitzpatrick confirmed to Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne that Glezmann’s release had been the subject of intense negotiations in recent weeks with the Taliban and that President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Walz have all been personally involved in overseeing those discussions.

Special presidential envoy Adam Boehler was point man in the negotiations, Fitzpatrick said. A source told Winne that Boehler personally went to Afghanistan.

Fitzpatrick said Glezmann left Kabul, Afghanistan, where he had been imprisoned, within the past hour.

Last year, a family representative told Winne, who has been covering Glezmann’s story for months, that he believed Glezmann, then a Delta Airlines mechanic on vacation, did everything he could to follow the letter of the law to enter Afghanistan as a tourist in December 2022. Fitzpatrick said he was detained with two days of his arrival.

The lawyer said Glezmann was passionate about exploring foreign cultures and had visited more than 100 countries, often using his airline travel benefits.

Aleksandra Glezmann told Channel 2 in January that she got a call from a senior Trump administration official expected to play a key role in negotiations for Americans held hostage, only two days after President Donald Trump took office.

“This just highlighted his commitment to my husband’s case. And I’m really grateful for that,” Aleksandra Glezmann said.

She said in the days before former President Joe Biden left office, the State Department called and said negotiations had ended without a deal to bring her husband home.

In the waning hours of the Biden presidency, the administration called Aleksandra Glezmann and told her that Ryan Corbett, who had been her husband’s cellmate, was coming home along with another American in a prisoner swap.

“I feel really misled by the previous administration. But I’m still really hopeful because I know that Trump’s administration will deal with my husband’s case differently,” Aleksandra Glezmann said.

