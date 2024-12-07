Wife of Atlanta man taken hostage by Taliban says US has resources to bring him home by Christmas

ATLANTA — The wife of an Atlanta man taken captive by the Taliban in Afghanistan says she now believes the US government has the tools it needs to bring him home by Christmas.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne spoke to the hostage’s wife in her first on-camera interview.

Aleksandra Glezmann said when her husband and Atlanta resident George Glezmann was taken by the Taliban two years ago in Afghanistan.

He was a tourist on vacation from his job as a mechanic who helped keep planes flying for Delta Airlines.

“Two years ago, on Dec. 5, my husband was wrongfully detained in Kabul, and he’s been kept there in the basement for the past two years under terrible conditions,” Aleksandra Glezmann said. “He was there for a five-day trip that turned into a two-year-long nightmare.”

She hopes by Christmas, that her husband -- down 40 pounds and beset in captivity by a long list of serious medical issues -- will be on a plane flying home.

“My husband has done nothing wrong to deserve this kind of treatment,” Aleksandra Glezmann said. “I pray that George would find strength within himself to stay alive for another day. And to just continue believing that he’s coming home. He’s losing hope. But I think the only thing that keeps him alive right now is the thought that he’s coming home for Christmas.”

Ms. Glezmann told Winne that she and pro bono family attorney Dennis Fitzpatrick, and family advisor and retired federal agent George Taylor, have been meeting with US Senators and members of Congress in Washington, DC.

“It’s been a productive week,” Fitzpatrick said. “We’re here to help the government and serve as one team to bring an American home.”

“I believe we’re at a point where a decision must be made by President Biden, as well as input from the National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan,” Taylor said.

“I personally believe that the US government has all the tools right now to secure George’s release,” Aleksandra Glezmann said.

Aleksandra Glezmann said she’s in regular contact with state department officials and believes getting the biggest Christmas gift of her life is doable.

“We saw an amazing deal made with Russia and China when wrongfully detained Americans were brought back home. I really hope that our government will do the same for George,” Aleksandra Glezmann said.

Taylor told Winne if they freed Americans including George Glezmann as a result of their negotiations with the US, the Taliban might gain new credibility on the world stage.

“He’s an amazing husband and I miss him to death. And I really hope that he will come home for Christmas alive,” Aleksandra Glezmann said.

