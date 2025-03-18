Petition wants beloved basketball coaches rehired after school lets them go

SMYRNA, Ga. — Parents and students in Smyrna want two high school basketball coaches to get their jobs back.

Campbell High School said it would not bring back Coach Randy McClure and Coach James Gwyn. A Change.org petition is urging the school to walk back its decision.

“After a combined 1,200 career wins, 16 region titles and multiple state tournament appearances, this is a tragic and unceremonious end to two illustrious coaching careers,” the petition reads.

McClure has led the girls basketball program since 1990-91 season and Gwyn started coaching the boys team in 1995-96 season. This past season, the girls team went 23-5 and made the playoffs. The boys team finished 15-11.

Parents and alumni say they are upset that McClure and Gwyn weren’t given a chance to tell their players, students and coaching staffs that they weren’t coming back.

“Coach Gwyn and Coach McClure, if nothing else, deserved the decency of proper notice and an honorable exit from a lifetime of service to Campbell High School. The callous removal of these dedicated, decorated and servant leaders is a loss of over 71 years of service for this community,” the petition states.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the petition has nearly 2,800 signatures.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Campbell High School and Cobb County School District for a response.

