Roswell property owner says she’s being bullied to give up land meant for her dream home

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell property owner says she’s being bullied to give up land that she bought to build her dream home.

The city approved her permits, but now a specialized board is stopping the build.

Monica Crim told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln that it’s been a fight for her dream home after refusing to sell her property.

Crim said after purchasing the lot on the corner of Shallowford Road and Pine Grove Road in 2020, for $150,000, a member of a HOA community down the street from Crim’s property approached her wanting to purchase her land.

She says when she declined his offer, members of the HOA began voicing opposition towards her development.

“It was like 30 members in that community basically came together to go against me,” Crim said. “I think most of this stems from that one interaction with that one particular community member, and he just rallied the other community members up together.”

Those members spoke out in opposition to Crim building her dream home in a February Board of Zoning appeals meeting.

In an audio recording from the City of Roswell, concerned neighbors that are a part of the HOA cited environmental concerns that construction runoff would run into an adjacent stream.

One homeowner told the zoning board they feared this would cause a nearby lake to be dredged.

The board said Crim’s application doesn’t meet the city’s stream buffer variance guidelines and ultimately denied her application.

Crim told Lincoln that the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the city of Roswell said her home’s location would not have an environmental impact.

She said she acquired all necessary permits and development approval from the city of Roswell.

The city of Roswell told Lincoln that it can’t comment on Crim’s situation because it’s a pending legal matter.

Channel 2 Action News also attempted to contact the homeowners associated with the HOA, but no one has responded.

The Fulton County zoning board will now review Crim’s case.





