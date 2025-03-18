Broken pipe sends water gushing, shuts down part of busy northeast Atlanta road

ATLANTA — A water main break sent water gushing into a northeast Atlanta road. It shut down Lindbergh Drive at the beginning of the morning rush hour.

The road is now shut down where it starts at Lavista Road over to near Interstate 85 overpass.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach learned that a pipe near a fire hydrant burst and collapsed part of the sidewalk.

“Always frustrating when heading into work and something happens,” neighbor Heath Barton said.

Barton came to help his stranded wife, who isn’t sure if the SUV had an electrical problem or got flooded. But he says their neighborhood never lost water.

“This morning able to get shower, make coffee,” he said.

Another neighbor heard sirens responding around 6:30 a.m.

“I came downstairs and saw all the water and that was it,” Eric Getz told Gehlbach.

Atlanta watershed crews arrived later Tuesday morning to shut off the water to the broken pipe. Crews shut down the entire road around 9:30 a.m. as water still gushed from the ground.

Getz said he is glad that he decided to work from home.

“Lot of water coming out of the sidewalk and whole street’s flooded,” he said.

There is no estimate on when crews can dig down and make the fix.

©2025 Cox Media Group