Arrest made after woman’s body found in Cobb County neighborhood

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have arrested a man in the death of a woman whose body was found in Cobb County last week.
Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell obtained the warrants for Hector David Sagastume Rivas on Tuesday. He faces a felony murder charge for the death of Camilla Williams.
Police found Williams’ body in a wooded area off Pat Mell Road on Thursday. Williams died sometime between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the warrant.
Sagastume Rivas is accused of putting Williams in a chokehold until she lost consciousness. The warrant alleges that he then put his full body weight on her neck, which killed her.
A magistrate court judge denied him bond.
