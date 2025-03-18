Arrest made after woman’s body found in Cobb County neighborhood

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have arrested a man in the death of a woman whose body was found in Cobb County last week.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell obtained the warrants for Hector David Sagastume Rivas on Tuesday. He faces a felony murder charge for the death of Camilla Williams.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police found Williams’ body in a wooded area off Pat Mell Road on Thursday. Williams died sometime between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the warrant.

Sagastume Rivas is accused of putting Williams in a chokehold until she lost consciousness. The warrant alleges that he then put his full body weight on her neck, which killed her.

A magistrate court judge denied him bond.

We’re working to learn more about the suspect, for Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group