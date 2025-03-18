Autopsy results for twins found dead at top of GA mountain pending for more tests

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it needs additional forensic testing as agents investigate the deaths of twin brothers.

On March 8, hikers found Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis from Gwinnett County dead from gunshot wounds at the top of Bell Mountain. The Towns County Sheriff’s Office called the GBI to assist.

Investigators initially ruled their deaths as a murder-suicide. They sent their bodies to the GBI lab for autopsies.

On Sunday, the GBI confirmed that the autopsies have been completed.

However, the medical examiner did not issue an official ruling and the results are now pending until more forensic tests are completed.

Channel 2 Action News spoke with the Lewis twins’ family over the weekend. Family members said they have so many questions, but very few answers.

“We’re just trying to figure out what happened. We’re trying put pieces together to understand. How did they end out in the mountains? They don’t hike out there. They have never been out there,” said Samira Brawner, the twins’ aunt.

Rahim Brawner said his nephews were very protective of each other and were inseparable. The family said they don’t believe their deaths were murder-suicide.

“I can’t imagine them hurting each other because I’ve never even seen them get into a fist fight before,” their uncle said. “Murder-suicide? I just believe that they were extremely incapable of that.”

