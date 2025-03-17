Delta Air Lines passenger found hiding 35 pounds of meth, fentanyl inside luggage

ATLANTA — Dangerous meth and fentanyl won’t make it on the streets thanks to an arrest at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

On Saturday, authorities said a passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight had checked two bags.

The airport’s drug unit intercepted one of the bags, which they said had 35.8 pounds of methamphetamine and 4.6 pounds of fentanyl.

The passenger, whose age and identity were not released, was arrested after coordinating efforts with Homeland Security Investigations at Ontario International Airport.

“Hartsfield-Jackson remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all passengers and staff,” said Airport Interim General Manager Jan Lennon. “This successful interdiction demonstrates the effectiveness of our law enforcement partnerships and our commitment to disrupting the flow of illegal substances through our airport.”

HSI has taken over the investigation.

