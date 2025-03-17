Metro Atlanta teen accepted to 58 colleges, earning $1 million in scholarships

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Seniors across metro Atlanta are making one of the biggest decisions of their lives with high school graduation around the corner.

For one Douglas County teen, he will have plenty of colleges to choose from.

Douglas County High School senior Mantavius Presley has been accepted to 58 colleges and universities so far, including Alabama, Howard University, Mercer, Morehouse College and Xavier University in Louisiana.

Along with his acceptances, Presley has also earned a combined $1 million in scholarships.

“This acknowledgment not only fills me with immense pride but also motivates me to continue striving for excellence,” Presley commented on the school’s Facebook post. “I deeply appreciate the district’s commitment to celebrating student accomplishments. Such recognition not only boosts individual morale but also fosters a culture of encouragement and aspiration among all students. Thank you once again for this honor. I am proud to be a part of the Douglas County School System.”

Among his extracurriculars, the Douglas County senior is president of Future Business Leaders of America and the National Honor Society and vice president for student government and Class of 2025.

He also is the cheer team’s manager and works on the yearbook staff.

