Atlanta elementary students get first-hand experience with STEM activities

ATLANTA — Some future Einsteins are already hard at work in southeast Atlanta, and most of them are in the second grade.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen met the young masters of science, technology, engineering, and math—what the cool kids call STEM.

The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Insurance teamed up to bring the Secrets of Science event to children who attend the Good Neighbor Clubs, the team established across the city. One location is Coan Park.

“The kids are extremely excited to learn about STEM. We’re teaching them about the water cycle and how to make slime. We know how kids love slime,” Portia Benbow, Atlanta Hawks Director of Community Impact, said.

The science teachers were from the Children’s Museum of Atlanta. The goal is to give children, many from underserved areas, a head start with STEM and have a little hands-on fun while they’re at it.

“Even making gloopy-glop, also known as slime. We want STEM to be fun. Fun is really where the kids get to learn and explore,” Shanita Drake of State Farm Insurance said.

