Midtown Atlanta cooking school and store celebrates 30th anniversary

ATLANTA — A Midtown Atlanta cooking school and store is celebrating three decades of helping people out in the kitchen.

Chef Melissa Pelkey-Hass with The Cook’s Warehouse believes that feeding people is personal.

“What mothers do for children is what chefs do for their guests,” she told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

For 30 years, owner Mary Moore has run the Midtown Atlanta store that specializes in culinary classes and cookware.

“I grew up on a farm west of Atlanta,” Moore said. “I’ve been here my whole life and I feel like we’re better together.”

The idea was to bring people together in the kitchen and they offer all the cooking tools you need.

Moore said her longtime staff, customers, and students are one big family and families always gather in the kitchen.

“Part of this business is to being people together around the table, so we can have a sense of community,” Moore said.

Their 30th-anniversary party was held Friday at the school in Ansley Mall.

