Hundreds gather in star-studded goodbye for singer Angie Stone

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds gathered Friday to say a final goodbye to Grammy-nominated R&B singer Angie Stone.

She died in a crash in Alabama earlier this month.

Sunshine beamed over Word of Faith Cathedral on Friday as those who knew Stone best said their goodbyes.

To Stone’s children and grandchild, she was everything.

“My grandmother inspired me and everyone,” granddaughter Jerni McCant said.

“She was more like an angel. She was more like a tree. She planted roots in the ground,” son Michael Archer said about his mother.

“Sleep well my black beauty. I’m going to miss you baby,” Stone’s daughter Diamond Stone said.

It was a star-studded send off – deserving of a queen.

“God bless you, Angie. My heart, my soul is with you. I’m so glad there is no more rain in your cloud,” Atlanta media mogul Tyler Perry said.

The reach Stone’s voice carried reflected the music icon that she was rising to fame as a rap music pioneer. She defined Neo Soul. Her voice empowered Black men.

Stone was an example for little Black girls and women.

“She definitely made her way in rap and in Neo Soul,” Hen Dogg with the Sugar Hill Gang said.

“She was extremely giving and giving in every aspect,” actress Terri J. Vaughn said.

Stone was 63 years old. She will be laid to rest in her hometown of Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday.

