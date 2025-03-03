Angie Stone remembered as ‘a soulful spirit’ by those who knew her best

ATLANTA — Fans and friends of Atlanta artist Angie Stone continue to mourn her after she was killed over the weekend.

So many said she had a soulful voice that made you feel whatever subject she sang about.

Local artists told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that Stone was one of a kind.

“I loved her,” actress Jasmine Guy said.

Entertainer MC Lightfoot said the news of Stone’s passing hit him hard.

“Heartbreaking. Heartbreaking,” he said.

The Atlanta area artist was killed early Saturday morning in Alabama after the Sprinter she was in with seven others flipped over on I-65 in Montgomery.

Stone’s dear friend and former Channel 2 anchor and reporter JaQuitta Williams said Stone survived the initial incident.

“She was talking to somebody alongside her telling them to help her get out of the van,” Williams said.

Alabama law enforcement said that’s when an 18-wheeler hit the van and the van hit Stone, killing her.

“It’s just been hard to process,” Williams said.

Williams said Stone’s son and daughter are understandably having a tough time.

“They want her fans to know to keep her legacy alive. Keep loving on her. Keep playing her music,” Williams said.

Guy said she and Stone became good friends working on a movie. She said her voice was one of a kind.

“It was smooth, loving, rich,” Guy said.

Lightfoot said Stone meant so much to the music industry. She was a part of the first female rap group.

“First female group that I know of, ‘Sequence,’” Lightfoot said.

And he told Jones that Stone helped pave the way for the Neo-Soul era.

Lightfoot said Stone was a great performer, but an even better person.

“Angie was a soulful spirit and she will be immensely missed,” Lightfoot said.

Stone was leaving Mobile and headed back here to Atlanta when the incident happened. The incident remains under investigation.

Williams, the family spokesperson, said it’s too early to talk about funeral arrangements.

Meanwhile, the Stockbridge City Council said it plans to honor Stone’s memory with a proclamation.

Councilmember Elton Alexander said Stone lived in the city and performed there twice.

