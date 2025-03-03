Angie Stone’s family thanks fans for their support in wake of R&B star’s death

ATLANTA — Angie Stone’s family released a statement on Monday morning thanking her friends and fans for their support in wake of her death.

Stone, a Grammy-nominated R&B singer and member of The Sequence, died in a car crash on Friday night after her performance in Montgomery, Ala.

Her children stated that their mother did what she loved the most before her death: performing for her fans.

“Angie’s daughter, Diamond, along with her son, Michael, would like to thank you for all your condolences and well wishes. Angie loved all her fans, to include the ones who came to what we now know was her final show in Alabama,” according to a statement.

Stone’s family said they are planning a private funeral service and a memorial service for her fans at a later date.

“Even though Angie is no longer with us in physical form, her family wants you to keep her legacy alive,” the family said.

Channel 2′s Eryn Rogers spoke to fellow actress and friend of Stone’s, Terri J. Vaughn. Vaughn said she met Stone when the two moved to Atlanta in 2009.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m such a fan,’ and she was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m such a fan,’ and we hugged, and we’ve never separated,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn said the two experienced all of life’s ups and downs together. She said her friend was a giver who rooted for her friends’ success, and recently, it was their turn to root for hers.

“I’m just happy that she was at that point in her life where she was enjoying being back out there, singing, giving her gift, traveling,” Vaughn said.

