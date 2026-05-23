Non-native fish species found in Allatoona Lake, authorities investigating

The Wildlife Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said they and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are investigating after a smallmouth bass was found in Allatoona Lake.

The state agency said the bass, which isn’t native to the lake, was apparently introduced. Introducing non-native or nuisance fish species to the lake is against the law.

Nuisance fish can have serious effects on the lake environment, native fish populations and food webs.

Biologists with the Wildlife Resources Division are working with researchers with the University of Georgia and partner agencies to help figure out the source of the fish.

The public can help curb these bass by not releasing the smallmouth bass you catch.

Report nuisance fish by remove the species and keeping it (preferably alive) in a secure container. Contact the regional Georgia WRD Fisheries Office.

Some species may be reported online.

Also, report if you suspect illegal fish stocking or transfers on Allatoona Lake. Reports can be made by calling 706-295-6102.

Georgia’s Wildlife Resources Division has a web page devoted to nuisance fish, where the public can learn more.

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