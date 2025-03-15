Mother of teen accused of shooting MARTA bus driver over $2.50 speaks out

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dekalb County prosecutors have dropped all charges against a 14-year-old and 16-year-old, who were arrested in the murder of Marta bus driver, Leroy Ramos.

However, the case will move forward for 16-year-old Kenneth Wilcox, who is accused of shooting Ramos on January 3.

Lathelma Kelly, the mother of Wilcox and the caregiver of the two other teens is now speaking out, saying her son was protecting his cousins the night this all happened.

“We’re here to let the story be known on the day that the incident occurred, my sons were victims,” said Kelly.

According to investigators, the teens got into an argument over a bus fare with Ramos. They say the argument continued off the bus where it escalated into a physical altercation.

That is when Wilcox allegedly shot Ramos several times.

Wilcox’s attorney, Rita Tucker Williams, claims that her client paid the bus fare, and that Ramos was the aggressor.

“He said, ‘Get off.’ And when they got off, he followed them and said, ‘I’m going to knock you out,’” said Williams.

In cell phone video, captured from that night by a witness, the teens and Ramos can be seen fighting. Another MARTA employee is seen holding Ramos back before the shooting.

“No one is advocating that something should have happened to him…we just want a chance to present the evidence and say the lives of these children are important,” said Williams.

MARTA sent Channel 2 Action News this statement previously regarding their de-escalation policy.

“MARTA has a strict de-escalation policy designed to protect operators from violence that includes not engaging with customers beyond the scope of their position as bus operator and leaving enforcement of rules to MARTA Police. All operators receive de-escalation training during their onboarding process and continued training and education throughout their employment.”

Channel 2 Action News Ashli Lincoln previously reported on two MARTA bus drivers that were fired for defending themselves against a passenger.

Labarron Morgan was not only fired, but MARTA filed charges against him after he said he responded in self-defense during a 2021 incident when an unruly passenger pointed a gun at him.

Former transit operator John Harrison told Lincoln he was also fired and charged for defending himself against an aggressive passenger on the platform in 2019.

Ramos’s wife, Monique Ramos shared this statement with Channel 2 Action News Brittany Kleinpeter in response to these latest claims:

“My heart is very heavy for everyone involved…and I’m praying for everyone…I’m leaving whatever needs to be done in the hands of whoever does it best.”

