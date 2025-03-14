Gary Jones: Homegoing scheduled for teacher recovered from Lake Oconee

ATLANTA — The family of a Westminster teacher whose body was recovered from Lake Oconee have announced memorial service plans for the beloved educator.

Gary Jones disappeared on Feb. 8 while boating on Lake Oconee with Joycelyn Wilson, his fiancée who was a Spelman College professor. Crews recovered Wilson’s body the next day. It wasn’t until weeks later that a specialized dive team from out of state found Jones’ body.

Jones will be remembered during a celebration of life service in Riverdale on March 20. His homegoing is scheduled for the next day at Elizabeth Baptist Church.

The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations are made to his son’s college fund. You can make a donation at Ugift529.com using code L48-Y97.

Channel 2 Action News followed the extensive search for Jones that lasted several weeks. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with friends and family of Jones after he was found.

His brother, Mike Jones, says these have been some of the worst days of his family’s lives.

“My parents can finally grieve now that Gary is coming home,” he said.

Bekitembe Eric Taylor told Fernandes that he graduated with Gary Jones from West Lake High School in 1993 and Clark Atlanta University four years later.

“He was one of the people who was not only great in sports and great at academics but his character was always solid. He spoke to everybody,” Taylor remembered. “I really hope none of the people who said anything negative about him ever have to experience what it’s like to wait almost a month to find your friend.”

Taylor said the best way to honor the teacher’s memory is to get out and help someone, something Gary Jones always aspired to do.

