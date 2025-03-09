Body of beloved teacher found a month after vanishing on Lake Oconee

LAKE OCONEE — In a heartbreaking update, an Atlanta teacher and track-and-field coach who vanished on Lake Oconee has been found, Sheriff Howard Sills confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Details on where Jones was found has not yet been released.

Yesterday marked one month since Gary Jones and his fiancée, Joycelyn Wilson, vanished while boating on Lake Oconee.

They recovered Wilson’s body the next. The 47-year-old was a senior instructor at Spelman College. Wilson joined Spelman’s Department of Mathematics in 2007.

Jones is a faculty member and varsity track-and-field coach at Westminster, a private Christian school in Atlanta.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at Lake Oconee on Saturday morning as a Wisconsin-based expert and his specialized search team joined the search to help the family get results and some closure.

Keith Cormican runs a nonprofit called Bruce’s Legacy, which is funded by donations and named for his late brother.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more details on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group