Be weather aware: Severe storms likely this weekend with potential for large hail, tornadoes

Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking for days a significant severe weather threat developing this weekend.

Severe Weather Team Meteorologist Eboni Deon says there is a low risk for isolated strong storms in far northwest Georgia late Friday into early Saturday.

But the severe weather threat will increase for all of north Georgia Saturday night into early Sunday.

Deon says severe storms will be likely with the possibility for strong damaging winds, large damaging hail. There is also the potential for strong, long-track tornadoes.

Here’s what to know:

Clouds to start off Friday; highs in the mid to upper 70s

Few strong storms are possible late Friday, Saturday morning in NW Georgia

Much of Saturday will be warm and dry ahead of the severe storm threat late Saturday

Damaging wind gusts 60-70 mph, large hail, strong tornadoes are possible

Severe storm threats will continue overnight and move east of us likely by sunrise Sunday

