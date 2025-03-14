Tornado watch vs tornado warning: What is the difference, have safety plan ready

ATLANTA — Severe Weather Team 2 is dedicated to keeping your family safe safe before, during and after when severe weather strikes.

There are certain terms you will hear Severe Weather Team 2 use during the threat of severe weather.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz also stresses having a plan in place in case of a tornado threat.

Here is what to know.

Tornado Watch vs Tornado Warning: What’s the difference?

A tornado watch means the conditions are favorable for a tornado to form. If a tornado watch is issued, it is your signal to be prepared and have your plan ready.

A tornado warning means a tornado has been spotted or indicated on the radar. If a tornado warning is issued, you need to take shelter immediately.

Where are the safest places to take cover during a tornado warning?

Move to an interior room on the lowest level of your home such as basement, closet or bathroom. Stay away from windows and exterior walls.

If you are in a mobile home or outside, get to the closest shelter and protect yourself from debris.

If a shelter isn’t available, stay in a low-lying area such as a ditch. But do not get under an overpass or bridge.

Tornado safety plan

Have multiple ways to get tornado watch or tornado warning alerts.

Know your county and be able to identify it on a map.

Weather warnings are county-based and our maps have county outlines. Severe Weather Team 2 will get hyper-local tracking any tornadoes, but knowing counties helps.

Familiarize yourself with where your county is, but also make sure you know the counties that surround yours as well.

Here is a map of Georgia and its 159 counties.

Georgia county map from Georgia Department of Transportation

