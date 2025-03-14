73 days into 2025 and already 140 plane crashes in US, 4 in Georgia

ATLANTA — It’s just 73 calendar days into the year and there have already been almost twice as many plane crashes in the United States.

According to data from the National Transportation Safety Board, the U.S. has seen 140 plane crashes that are under investigation and 16 have been fatal.

In Georgia, there have been four plane crashes under investigation, one of which was fatal.

That deadly plane crash happened in Covington, Ga. on Feb. 15. Two people died. According to police, the Federal Aviation Administration called the department before midnight, saying a single-engine plane had taken off around 11:40 p.m., but was found in the woods north of the runway after with both people inside dead.

Later on, the Covington Police Department identified the occupants as Janet and James Hardee.

Airport officials said that there had been no communication from the plane after it took off from the Covington Municipal Airport.

According to the NTSB, here’s how the month-by-month plane crash stats in the U.S. broke down:

January:

53 plane crashes/accident investigations

2 in Georgia

7 fatal

0 fatal in Georgia

February:

71 plane crashes/accident investigations

2 in Georgia

6 fatal

1 fatal in Georgia (Covington on 02/16/2025)

March year-to-date:

16 plane crashes/accident investigations

0 in Georgia

3 fatal

