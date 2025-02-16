2 dead in small plane crash at metro Atlanta airport

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Covington Police Department is investigating after two people were killed in a small plane crash Saturday night.

Police responded to the Covington Municipal Airport at approximately 11:21 p.m. after receiving a call from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) about a single-engine plane that had taken off at about 11 p.m.

Airport officials said there was no communication from the plane after takeoff.

Officers found the airplane in the woods just north of the runway where they found two people with the plane.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene by officials.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

