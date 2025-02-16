Traffic stalled in South Fulton after motorcyclist killed in crash

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Traffic is stalled in South Fulton after a motorcyclist was killed in an accident, according to the South Fulton Police Department.

Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Old National Highway and Flat Shoals Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived on scene, SFPD personnel along with Grady EMS officials determined the motorcyclist died due to their injuries suffered in the crash.

The SFPD Traffic Unit has been notified and is actively investigating the incident.

Because the investigation is ongoing, officials say the intersection of Old National Highway and Flat Shoals Road is temporarily shut down.

TRENDING STORIES:

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes and exercise caution in the area.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group