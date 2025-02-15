10-year-old shot in the head at the drive-thru of GA McDonald's

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Police are asking for the public’s help to learn what happened before a 10-year-old was shot in the head last month.

Columbus police say a car in the drive-thru of a McDonald’s on Buena Vista Road was shot into just before 11 p.m. on Jan. 18.

A 10-year-old sitting in the backseat of the car was shot in the head.

WTVM in Columbus reported that the boy’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Police say surveillance videos show several cars in the area at the time of the shooting, so they believe there are witnesses who saw what happened.

Anyone who knows what led up to the shooting should call investigators at 706-225-4325.

