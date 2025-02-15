Fulton County Schools employees on leave as ‘redirection’ of funds investigated

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Schools confirmed Saturday that multiple employees with the district are on leave after funds were sent to a third party.

The employees will remain on leave while the school district coordinates with law enforcement and investigates how the funds were allowed to be sent to an unauthorized individual or group.

The district says the total amount transferred is less than $30,000.

It’s unclear if the “redirection” is believed to be the result of a scam targeting the district or nefarious actions within the district itself.

The matter is still under investigation, and no one has been fired.

This is a developing story.

