Jefferson wrestler regaining some feeling each day after broken neck at state tournament

MACON, Ga. — A Jefferson High School wrestler whose neck was broken during a state tournament match in Macon is slowly regaining some feeling, his father said Saturday.

Senior Dominic Haines underwent surgery on Thursday. Zach Haines, his father, posted to Facebook on Saturday that each day he is regaining some feeling lower down in his body. Currently, Dominic can feel into his forearms and mid-back.

He says one of their biggest battles is reminding Dominic about the progress he’s making because his medications are making him lose track of time. Dominic thinks he’s been in the hospital for six days, but it has been less than 48 hours since his surgery.

“Time is the only thing that’s going to make this better, but it’s not on his schedule. This isn’t something he can outwill to get the results he’s after, which is what he’s been taught his whole life,” Zach Haines wrote.

They plan to remain in a Macon hospital for a few more days before moving him to an Atlanta-area rehab center if no problems arise.

The Jefferson Athletics X account stated earlier Friday that he is stable and resting.

“We are praying for the swelling to subside and improvement from there,” they wrote. “Please continue to pray for Dominic Haines and his family!!!!”

His father had posted soon after the surgery that everything had gone according to plan. Zach Haines added that his son did wake up after the surgery and tried to sit up.

“The boy is a fighter and I hope he keeps that spirit through this,” he said.

A Jefferson High School teacher set up a GoFundMe to help the Haines family with Dominic’s recovery. So far, it has raised nearly $50,000.

