Woman who claimed carjacker took Jeep with son in backseat now charged with filing false report

A woman who told police her vehicle was carjacked with her young son inside has been taken into custody and charged with filing a false report, DeKalb officials said Friday.

Kenya Jenkins was taken to DeKalb County Jail.

Police responded around 10:18 p.m. Thursday to the 2900 block of Panola Road. They said the caller told them she had been the victim of an armed carjacking, and someone had taken her 2020 Jeep Wagoneer with her 4-year-old son still in the backseat.

After urging people to contact 911 if they see anything, police said two hours later that it did not happen. They confirmed the child was safe with another family member.

“The vehicle was reportedly stolen after being left running, unoccupied and unattended,” the spokesperson said.

