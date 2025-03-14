2-year-old accidentally shot by twin in Henry County home, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police have released new details in a shooting that injured a 2-year-old. Investigators now say it was the toddler’s twin who accidentally fired the gun.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the home on Robin Hood Lane on Wednesday where police said the shooting happened around 12 p.m.

Officers said a 2-year-old was shot at the home and transported via a helicopter to a local hospital. The toddler is now stable.

On Thursday, Henry County police confirmed that the 2-year-old was shot by their twin who somehow found a gun and accidentally discharged it.

Police have not said if any charges have been filed against anyone else at the home.

“This case is still open and investigators are looking into the case for further details,” Capt. Randy Lee said.

