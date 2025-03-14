‘A reckless act’: Mother gets justice in baby’s murder by gang member

A mother finally has justice after a gang member killed her baby in a drive-by shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One of the prosecutors on the case, Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Asia Baysah, told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne that their team had video of the shooting that killed 6-month-old Grayson Matthew Fleming-Gray

The prosecution team also had Facebook posts tying Dequasie Little to his gang and more that she believes led to a sudden plea in a horrific case.

“Children would’ve been in school, they could’ve been getting out of school,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said of the timing of the shooting. “It was such a reckless act.”

Little’s guilty plea to murder, a gang charge and more came suddenly during a motions hearing March 6.

Video showed the gunfire he unleashed in 2022 as he hung out the window of a passing SUV. The target was someone else, but bullets struck the burgundy car seen in video, killing baby grayson, who had no connection to the intended victim.

“The defendant shot at least 26 times on this road toward his ex-girlfriend’s car,” Baysah said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Baysah says an ex-girlfriend of Little had broken the window out of his new girlfriend’s SUV. The day after that, little could be seen on a neighbor’s porch seeking Ring video of the window breaking.

Later that day, he tried to shoot up the ex-girlfriend’s car on Anderson Avenue in Atlanta because she had disrespected him, and he wanted to maintain his status as a gang member by retaliating.

(carlson sound: 13:06:13 in cue: this was a case… outcue: … where we see gang violence

Days before the plea, Channel 2′s Candace McCowan had spoken to baby Grayson’s mother.

“I am a mother, that is my son and that will never go away,” Kerri Gray said.

Superior Court Judge Shermela Williams imposed the negotiated sentence of life with the possibility of parole, plus 20 years on the gang count to run concurrently.

Baysah says she and Executive District Attorney Michael Carlson, one of Georgia’s top gang experts were in court for the motions hearing when Little pleaded guilty after the court took a break and Little spoke with another new girlfriend who was in court for the hearing.

Carlson said, tragically, it is common when it comes to gang crime that a victim is totally unrelated to gang activity.

Baysah says Little had previously pleaded guilty under the First Offender Act to a 2019 aggravated assault strangulation that also involved an ex-girlfriend. A spokesman says the Georgia public defender council representing Little worked closely with the client to provide a zealous effective defense.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group