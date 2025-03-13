WATCH: Driver ends chase with GA deputies next to backyard pool

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase that began on a highway ended in a neighbor’s backyard, according to Georgia deputies.

Just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jones County Lt. Kasey Carr spotted a car failing to maintain its lane on Joycliff Road. That’s when Carr activated his blue lights and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Deputies said the driver, later identified as Christopher Sergeant, began speeding down Joycliff Road to try to get away.

Dashcam video shows Sergeant making a right turn on Gray Highway, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour. The sheriff’s office said at one point, Carr saw a bag being thrown from the car.

Sergeant continued traveling onto Graham Road and Huckabee Road. The JCSO said the driver traveled onto Highway 18 West, then continued driving towards the Gray Bypass. Deputies set up spike strips in front of Oakview Drive. The driver turned onto Oakview Drive and ended up at the dead-end of Crestview Trace.

With nowhere to go, Sergeant drove behind a house before getting stuck. Video shows Sergeant hopping out of the car and running toward the woods.

After a short foot chase, deputies were able to arrest Sergeant and the passenger, Kayla Zarecky.

Authorities later learned Sergeant was wanted for parole violation out of Ohio. Deputies said the pair was found with marijuana, THC oil and suboxone.

Sergeant is facing several charges related to fleeting, while both will face multiple drug charges related to the incident.

The pair is behind bars at the Jones County Jail.

