Roswell police charge youth pastor with possession of child sexual abuse materials

ROSWELL, Ga. — A metro Atlanta youth pastor is under arrest and facing charges after police say he used a popular messaging app to share and download more than a dozen sexually explicit videos involving children.

Daniel Menelaou, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with six felony counts of possessing or controlling materials depicting minors in sexually explicit content. He was awarded $20,000 surety bonds for each charge, according to jail records.

Menelaou is employed as the youth pastor at Futures Church in Alpharetta, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Fulton County. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has reached out to the church for comment, but our calls and emails haven’t been returned.

The investigation began last month after the Roswell Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit received a tip that Menelaou had used messaging app Kik to send and download sexually explicit videos of children.

On Wednesday, investigators served search warrants at his home in Roswell, where they seized multiple devices, according to an arrest warrant.

While being interviewed by police, Menelaou confessed to crimes, admitting to investigators that he has an addiction to pornography, according to court documents.

