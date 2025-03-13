Man dies after shooting in southwest Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

On Wednesday night, Atlanta officers responded to a shooting at 680 Lee Street SW. The address appears to be the West End MARTA station.

Officials said the man sustained an apparent gunshot wound and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The man, whose age and identity were not released, later died from his injuries.

APD is working to learn what led up to the shooting. No word on arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

