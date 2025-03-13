GA family sues Uber, claims driver dropped teen off at sex trafficking suspect’s home

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia family is suing Uber after they say a driver with the rideshare company drove their teenager to the home of an accused sex trafficker where they say she was drugged and raped.

The attorney for the family told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that he is hoping this story will get the attention of Georgia lawmakers who are considering a piece of legislation that he says would protect Uber and other rideshare companies from liability.

Shaun Glaze describes this incident as the most terrifying experience of his life.

He said at one point he thought his stepdaughter was dead.

Glaze said the nightmare began last November after an Uber driver took his 15-year-old stepdaughter to the home of an accused human sex trafficker where police say he drugged and raped her repeatedly for four straight days.

“We didn’t see any red flags that would have led to this. She didn’t have a phone,” Glaze said.

He said his stepdaughter met the suspect while playing video games online and at some point, the man convinced her to meet up.

Investigators said a surveillance photo from a gas station showed the moment the driver picked up the teenage girl at 1:40 a.m. and then drove her 30 miles to the accused predator’s home in Jonesboro.

The girl’s family is now suing Uber, hoping to hold them accountable for allowing their child to be driven without their permission.

“From our perspective, this case would never have been a case if the Uber driver verified her age,” attorney Michael Neff said.

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, a spokesperson for Uber told us in part:

“The specifics of this case are gut-wrenching. Uber is committed to helping combat human trafficking, and we continue to build on years’ worth of investments in prevention efforts, including equipping every driver with educational resources on spotting the signs of and reporting suspected trafficking cases.”

The statement went on to say that the company is also working with advocacy organizations and State Attorneys General to develop educational content and help drive awareness across communities.

